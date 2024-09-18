Open Menu

IHC Seeks Record Of Cases Against Salman Akram Raja

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 09:20 PM

IHC seeks record of cases against Salman Akram Raja

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday temporarily restrained the authorities concerned to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja, offering him relief within Islamabad's jurisdiction.

Hearing the case, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb set aside the Registrar Office's objections regarding Salman Akram Raja’s case.

Justice Aurangzeb observed that the order to not arrest the petitioner would apply to Islamabad only.

The court issued notices to several parties, including the Punjab Home Secretary, seeking responses and calling for record of all the cases registered against Raja Akram Raja.

During the hearing, Salman Akram Raja's lawyer argued that there had been an attempt to arrest his client in Lahore, who, however, was unaware of the charges against him.

The lawyer requested the court to grant protective bail to the petitioner.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that information about the cases could only be obtained through the Home Secretary.

The court directed the authorities concerned to provide record of the cases and adjourned the hearing till Thursday.

