IHC Seeks Record Of FIRs Against Swati, Gandapur

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Federal Capital's Police to submit the record of FIRs registered against Pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf leaders Azam Khan Swati and Ali Amin Gandapur.

IHC's Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petitions filed by the PTI leaders seeking details of the first information reports (FIRs) registered against them in the Federal Capital.

Swati's lawyer Dr Baber Awan said cases were registered against them but no details were provided to his client. He prayed to the court to stop the police from arresting his client till the provision of FIRs details.

The court also heard the identical petition filed by Gandapur's lawyer Raja Zahoor ul Hassan.

The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the hearing of two petitions till March 31.

