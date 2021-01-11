UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Record Pertaining To Appointment Of PEIRA Members

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

IHC seeks record pertaining to appointment of PEIRA members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the appointment of member registration and member academic of Private Educational Institution Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) and sought the relevant record on next hearing.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on a petition challenging the appointment of members' PEIRA filed by private schools association.

The court remarked that two years had passed but no record had been produced to the bench regarding the appointment of PEIRA members.

The court suspended the appointment of two members and directed PEIRA to present the record till February 3.

