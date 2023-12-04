IHC seeks record pertaining to appointment of PIMS' ED

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought record pertaining to the appointment of Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Imran Sikandar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought record pertaining to the appointment of Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Imran Sikandar.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition against the appointment the ED.

The court also instructed the Ministry of Health and Establishment Division to present the list of most senior doctors to the bench in next hearing.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the health ministry stated that Imran Sikandar was the most senior officer after the PIMS’ ED.

It stated that the ministry was not satisfied with the performance of previous ED.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till next week with the above instructions.