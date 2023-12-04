Open Menu

IHC Seeks Record Pertaining To Appointment Of PIMS' ED

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 07:35 PM

IHC seeks record pertaining to appointment of PIMS' ED

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought record pertaining to the appointment of Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Imran Sikandar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought record pertaining to the appointment of Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Imran Sikandar.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition against the appointment the ED.

The court also instructed the Ministry of Health and Establishment Division to present the list of most senior doctors to the bench in next hearing.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the health ministry stated that Imran Sikandar was the most senior officer after the PIMS’ ED.

It stated that the ministry was not satisfied with the performance of previous ED.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till next week with the above instructions.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Cop killer sentenced to death

Cop killer sentenced to death

13 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ahmad Shah holds meeting with Info Dept o ..

Muhammad Ahmad Shah holds meeting with Info Dept officers

13 minutes ago
 Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

13 minutes ago
 Controversial carbon credits flood COP28, yet stil ..

Controversial carbon credits flood COP28, yet still no rules

22 minutes ago
 PBM to highlight anti-poverty initiatives with chi ..

PBM to highlight anti-poverty initiatives with children's performances and open ..

12 minutes ago
 CS KP reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio

CS KP reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio

12 minutes ago
HDA officials optimistic about receiving funds for ..

HDA officials optimistic about receiving funds for payment of salaries, pensions

12 minutes ago
 Heavily indebted Telefonica to slash 5,100 jobs in ..

Heavily indebted Telefonica to slash 5,100 jobs in Spain

12 minutes ago
 SU asked students to deposit hostel allotment fee ..

SU asked students to deposit hostel allotment fee by Dec 15

12 minutes ago
 Seizing digital wave thru connectivity, global rea ..

Seizing digital wave thru connectivity, global reach, vital for modern-day media ..

12 minutes ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

12 minutes ago
 CDA introduces state-of-the-art fast-track service ..

CDA introduces state-of-the-art fast-track services

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan