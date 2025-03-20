IHC Seeks Record Regarding Meetings Of PTI Founder In Jail
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 08:41 PM
A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought record and procedure for meetings with PTI founder in jail
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought record and procedure for meetings with PTI founder in jail.
A larger bench of IHC headed by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Azam Khan heard the identical petitions regarding meetings with PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.
Superintendent Adiala Jail Abdul Ghafoor Anjum appeared before the bench during the hearing and adopted the stance that meetings of PTI founder are being arranged as per jail manual and out of schedule as well.
The court sought report from jail authorities regarding meetings of PTI founder and procedure in this regard. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 24.
