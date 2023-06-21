IHC seeks registration of case against Islamabad DC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the police to register a case against deputy commissioner (DC) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Memon and others for illegally detaining a citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the police to register a case against deputy commissioner (DC) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Memon and others for illegally detaining a citizen.

The court also directed police to register a case against the additional deputy commissioner, Sub-Inspector Police Station Golra Imtiaz and a constable Nadir as per the complaint of the citizen.

Justice Babar Sattar heard the case filed by a citizen Sherzada into the matter. The court remarked that how the deputy commissioner could detain a citizen forcibly in his office.

The petitioner had adopted the stance that he was detained for four hours at the office of DC ICT, adding that his mobile phone was snatched and his chequebook was brought from his house.

He said that he was forced to sign the fake deed and the cheque worth Rs 50 million. However, two police personnel were made as witnesses in the deed, he said. He prayed the court to issue directives for registration of a case against the said people.

The court said that the conduct of the police was not as per the law and remarked that how the DC ICT could set a court on conflict of two private citizens.

After hearing arguments, the court ordered the Islamabad police to register FIR against DC Islamabad and others as per the complaint of the citizen.