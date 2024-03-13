IHC Seeks Reply Against Imposing Ban To Meet Prisoners
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 09:32 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a reply from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail regarding the imposition of a ban on meetings with PTI founder and other prisoners incarcerated at Adiala Jail
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a reply from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail regarding the imposition of a ban on meetings with PTI founder and other prisoners incarcerated at Adiala Jail.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the application on Wednesday against the ban imposed by the Punjab government.
PTI’s lawyer, Sher Afzal Marwat, argued that imposing a ban on meetings with imprisoned persons at Adiala Jail was not within the jurisdiction of the Punjab government.
The Superintendent had the authority to make decisions regarding imprisoned persons, therefore, he urged the court to declare the decision of the Punjab government null and void.
The court sought a reply from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail in this regard and adjourned the hearing till March 14.
Recent Stories
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms to ensure timely implementation ..
Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi visits FIA HQs
Nasir Shah for expediting work on ongoing energy projects
Earthquake jolts KP and Islamabad
PM hopeful of Pak-Gulf trade to surpass $1 bn annually
NA allows use of its hall for Senate by-election
Imran Khan warns of Sri-Lanka like situation in Pakistan
US House overwhelmingly passes TikTok ban bill
2 people dead as truck falls into ditch in Gilgit
Klopp vows no U-turn on Liverpool exit despite return of Edwards
IHC issues notice to superintendent adaila
Two more MNAs take oath
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms to ensure timely implementation of CPEC initiatives4 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi visits FIA HQs4 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah for expediting work on ongoing energy projects14 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts KP and Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
PM hopeful of Pak-Gulf trade to surpass $1 bn annually6 minutes ago
-
NA allows use of its hall for Senate by-election4 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan warns of Sri-Lanka like situation in Pakistan27 minutes ago
-
2 people dead as truck falls into ditch in Gilgit4 minutes ago
-
IHC issues notice to superintendent adaila4 minutes ago
-
Two more MNAs take oath4 minutes ago
-
Canadian High Commissioner visits Meesaq Centre in Rawalpindi4 minutes ago
-
IHC summons chairmen PTA, PEMRA in audio leaks case4 minutes ago