IHC Seeks Reply Against Imposing Ban To Meet Prisoners

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 09:32 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a reply from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail regarding the imposition of a ban on meetings with PTI founder and other prisoners incarcerated at Adiala Jail

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the application on Wednesday against the ban imposed by the Punjab government.

PTI’s lawyer, Sher Afzal Marwat, argued that imposing a ban on meetings with imprisoned persons at Adiala Jail was not within the jurisdiction of the Punjab government.

The Superintendent had the authority to make decisions regarding imprisoned persons, therefore, he urged the court to declare the decision of the Punjab government null and void.

The court sought a reply from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail in this regard and adjourned the hearing till March 14.

