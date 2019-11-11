(@fidahassanain)

The court has adjourned the hearing till Thursday and also sought reply from Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Pointd/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2019) The Islamabad High Court on Monday issued notice to Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on a petition seeking contempt proceedings against him over his statement that Nawaz Sharif's release on bail was a deal.

A single bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minalllah took up the petition and issued notice to the minister to submit reply. The Chief Justice gave just three days to the minister for submission of his reply.

Khalid Mahmood Khan, a local lawywer, had moved the petition against Ghulam Sarwara Khan on the basis of his statement he made in a tv show. The petitioner saiad that the minsiter committed contemtp of court by linking Nawaz Sharif's release on bail with a deal btween him and the government.

Advocate Jahangir Jadoon, the counsel for the petitioner, said that Ghulam Sarwar Khan had also said that besides0 alleged deal,a fake medical report could also be issued.

At this, The CJ asaked the counsel thaht how he could say that when the government formed a medical board. The CJ expressed serious concerns that politics is correct but such stakes damage the repute and credibility of the system. By such his remarks about sytem, the CJ was referring to the judiciary.

The CJ directed the registrar office to consolidate petition of Firdous Ashiq Awan and the petiton against Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

On it, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, who was already there in the courtroom, said that her petiton had nothing to do with the matter of Ghulam Sarwar Khan. At this, the CJ remarked that she held a press conference on government's behalf while now Khan, the another minister, had given such statement.

This is the reason that the both petitions would be heard together, the CJ observe.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Khan did not make any statement about the medical board on which the counsel of the petitioner against Khan said that he termed his bail as a "deal". At this, Ashiq said that she can read the transcript of his statement.

The CJ, at this, remarked that how a federal minister could sy such a thing to which she said that the reality was not like that it was being represented in the court.

Justice Minallah remarked: "how can government ministers make such statements?,". On it, Awan said that it may be the personal opinion of Ghulam Sarwar Khan but it was not the government's policy.

"What does mean by it? Is the government not doing trust in its medical board?," the CJ further asked, observing that "there will be serious consequences if the government is not trusting its own institutions,". Awan told the court that Khan did not say anything about the medical bord.

At this, the CJ remarked: " You are Prime Minister's spokersperson and if you are not taking action against Ghulam Sarwar Khan it meants that it was all done on the basis of your decision,".

Referring to her case, CJ Minallah remarked, "When you will impact pending cases, it will also affect other cases,"

After conducting lengthy proceedings, the court issued notice to Ghulam Sarwar Khan, sought his reply and adjourned the hearing till Thursday.