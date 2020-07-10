UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Reply From Interior Ministry On Petition Against US Blogger Ritchie

Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:59 PM

Chief Justice Athar Minallah has taken up the petition and directed the interior ministry to decide the fate of the petition seeking deportation of US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie over her allegations against PPP leaders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2020) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed Interior Ministry to decide on petition seeking deportation of US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie here on Friday.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the order on petition moved by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), observing that the law should make its own way. The CJ had also ordered both sides to appear before the court.

The court directed sought reply of the ministry concerned and put off further hearing till next Friday.

“Come up with reports as what has been done on petition moved against Ritchie,” the CJ observed while hearing the matter.

US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie had earlier accused PPP leaders of sexual abuse and discrimination many years ago, and demanded action against them.

She accused Rehman Malik of raping her at his office residence in 2011 and alleged that former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and Shahabuddin manhandled her at President House. PPP leaders rejected her allegations and served legal notices on her. They said they were innocent and questioned Ritchie, her presence and role in Pakistan.

