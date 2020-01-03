UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Reply From Law Ministry In Plea Challenging Ordinances' Promulgation

Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:15 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday has sought reply from Ministry of Law and Justice in two weeks and issued a notice in a plea challenging promulgation of eight presidential ordinances passed by the government

The court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah appointed senior lawyers Babar Awan, Raza Rabbani, Abid Hassan Manto and Makhdoom Ali Khan as amicus curiae and directed them for submission of written response of the questions forwarded to them by court in the matter.

Such petition has been filed by PML-N through its counsel Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz challenging eight promulgation ordinances passed by President Arif Alvi.

During the hearing, Justice Athar Minallah appointing senior lawyers as court assistants and said that such lawyers would assist the court that in which matters government can ignore parliament for passing laws.

Later the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

