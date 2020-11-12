IHC seeks reply from NCOC regarding ban on indoor marriages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from National Command Operation Center (NCOC) in a petition challenging ban on indoor marriage functions in wake of COVID-19.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, asked as to why the authority had dual standard regarding marquees.

The bench observed that on one side the government had imposed ban on gatherings but on the other hand it was organizing political processions.

The petitioner's lawyer Sardar Taimoor Aslam pleaded that NCOC imposed ban on indoor marriage events from November 20 without hearing the owners of marriage halls.

He said, political processions of opposition and government parties were continue in various cities.

The concerned authority should make the policy but it shouldn't unemployed the ten thousands people associated with marriage hall business.

The lawyer said that they would welcome if a marquee was closed on violation of SOPs regarding coronavirus.

The court seeking comments from the respondents adjourned hearing till November 18.