UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks Reply From NCOC Regarding Ban On Indoor Marriages

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

IHC seeks reply from NCOC regarding ban on indoor marriages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from National Command Operation Center (NCOC) in a petition challenging ban on indoor marriage functions in wake of COVID-19.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, asked as to why the authority had dual standard regarding marquees.

The bench observed that on one side the government had imposed ban on gatherings but on the other hand it was organizing political processions.

The petitioner's lawyer Sardar Taimoor Aslam pleaded that NCOC imposed ban on indoor marriage events from November 20 without hearing the owners of marriage halls.

He said, political processions of opposition and government parties were continue in various cities.

The concerned authority should make the policy but it shouldn't unemployed the ten thousands people associated with marriage hall business.

The lawyer said that they would welcome if a marquee was closed on violation of SOPs regarding coronavirus.

The court seeking comments from the respondents adjourned hearing till November 18.

Related Topics

Hearing Business Marriage November Islamabad High Court From Government Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

23 minutes ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

26 minutes ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

27 minutes ago

Threat to govt merely speculation, based on assump ..

5 minutes ago

Court grants bail to Kh Imran Nazir in NAB office ..

5 minutes ago

Educated women to explore international markets fo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.