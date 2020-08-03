IHC seeks reply in Marghazar Zoo case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday has expressed anger over the negligence of authorities resulting the death of a lion and a lioness during transfer of animals from the zoo to a sanctuary.

The court of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that such was a big failure of government which was unable to provide professional animal care takers and as a result animals were dying.

The Chief Justice maintained that the court had earlier clarified in a order that who will be responsible if something happened to animals.

The court also expressed anger over the high-ups and asserted that why not contempt of court proceedings be started against them.

The court later issued notices to secretary ministry of climate change and chairman wildlife management board and directed to appear before court in person in next hearing which was fixed for Tuesday.