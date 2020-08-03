UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks Reply In Marghazar Zoo Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 08:30 PM

IHC seeks reply in Marghazar Zoo case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday has expressed anger over the negligence of authorities resulting the death of a lion and a lioness during transfer of animals from the zoo to a sanctuary.

The court of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that such was a big failure of government which was unable to provide professional animal care takers and as a result animals were dying.

The Chief Justice maintained that the court had earlier clarified in a order that who will be responsible if something happened to animals.

The court also expressed anger over the high-ups and asserted that why not contempt of court proceedings be started against them.

The court later issued notices to secretary ministry of climate change and chairman wildlife management board and directed to appear before court in person in next hearing which was fixed for Tuesday.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Contempt Of Court Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first physical meeting ..

15 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,394 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

30 minutes ago

Public beaches now open in Sharjah

1 hour ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul ..

1 hour ago

SSC discusses preparations of Khorfakkan Stadium f ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police receives 26,432 calls during Eid Al A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.