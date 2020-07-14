UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Reply In PTDC Employees Termination Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

IHC seeks reply in PTDC employees termination case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to Secretary Cabinet Division and PTDC board seeking reply in a petition filed by terminated employees of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

A single member bench of IHC comprising Justice Amir Farooq listened to the petition filed by employees of PTDC against the termination from services through orders issued on July 1st and July 7th.

The petitioner's counsel Hafiz Arfaat on behalf of fifteen terminated employees appeared before the court and pleaded for declaring July 1st and 7th orders null and void.

The court issued notices to Secretary Cabinet division and PTDC board for July 22 and sought a brief report in the matter. The court also issued notice to chairman PTDC for the day.

