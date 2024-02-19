Open Menu

IHC Seeks Report About Audio Recording Procedure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 08:30 PM

IHC seeks report about audio recording procedure

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the telecom operators to submit a report on the procedure of audio recordings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the telecom operators to submit a report on the procedure of audio recordings.

IHG's Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the the audio-leak case involving Najmus Saqib and Bushra Bibi, also sought a report from media representatives to explain the mechanism of airing unverified audios.

During the course of hearing, Justice Babar expressed displeasure over the absence of senior government officials, including the PTA chairman, PEMRA chairman, FIA director generals and others despite court orders.

He observed that how the officials had themselves decided not to appear before the court, and why the court should not issue their arrest warrants for non-compliance of its directions,.

Justice Babar Sattar further directed for the submission of medical reports of the ailing government officials on the next date of hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court Media From Government Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Preparations of anti-polio drive reviews

Preparations of anti-polio drive reviews

2 minutes ago
 RWMC cleanliness activities continue during rains

RWMC cleanliness activities continue during rains

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews public welfare initiatives

Commissioner reviews public welfare initiatives

3 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 123 connections over default

WASA disconnects 123 connections over default

3 minutes ago
 PSL security reviewed, more arrangements decided

PSL security reviewed, more arrangements decided

3 minutes ago
 China opposes, condemns acts against civilians in ..

China opposes, condemns acts against civilians in Rafah, Gaza: Mao Ning

3 minutes ago
Cheques worth Rs 770,000 distributed among 63 dese ..

Cheques worth Rs 770,000 distributed among 63 deserving people

30 minutes ago
 25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowf ..

25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowfall

30 minutes ago
 4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport

4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport

34 minutes ago
 Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after re ..

Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after recent amendments in Inspection ..

34 minutes ago
 Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prio ..

Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prioritize hockey

34 minutes ago
 Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional ..

Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional accreditation card committee m ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan