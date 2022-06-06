IHC seeks report from commission about two missing brothers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought report from Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CoIED) regarding two missing brothers of Rawalpindi.

The court asked the commission to tell the reasons for not taking action to recover the missing citizens.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the missing brothers including Zahid Amin and Sadiq Amin.

At the outset of hearing, commission's registrar requested the court to grant some time for submission of report. However, Additional Attorney General adopted the stance that the same matter had been pending with the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench and this didn't fall in jurisdiction of IHC.

The court sought the report from CoIED till June 23, and adjourned the case. It may be mentioned here that a citizen Zahid Amin went missing in 2014 while his brother disappeared since 2021.