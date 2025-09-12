IHC seeks report from CTD regarding missing citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought detailed report from Ministry of Defence and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) regarding a missing citizen Saeedullah.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case. During the hearing, lawyer Imaan Mazari appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner.

Justice Inaam inquired why the citizen could not be traced yet.

Imaan Mazari said that the constitution guarantees the protection of citizens, but a student is missing.

However, Justice Inaam remarked that the case has not reached the stage where production orders should be issued.

Later, the court directed the Ministry of Defence and CTD to submit a detailed report and adjourned the hearing of the case till next week.