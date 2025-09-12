IHC Seeks Report From CTD Regarding Missing Citizen
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought detailed report from Ministry of Defence and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) regarding a missing citizen Saeedullah.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case. During the hearing, lawyer Imaan Mazari appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner.
Justice Inaam inquired why the citizen could not be traced yet.
Imaan Mazari said that the constitution guarantees the protection of citizens, but a student is missing.
However, Justice Inaam remarked that the case has not reached the stage where production orders should be issued.
Later, the court directed the Ministry of Defence and CTD to submit a detailed report and adjourned the hearing of the case till next week.
Recent Stories
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP allocates over Rs125.5m for cops' special children treatment1 minute ago
-
IHC seeks report from CTD regarding missing citizen1 minute ago
-
Young Leaders Summer Camp held1 minute ago
-
Attock administration cracks down on profiteering1 minute ago
-
PPP clean sweep in by-elections of LG11 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders suggest relief, subsidies to flood victims21 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz praises Security Forces for eliminating four terrorists in Mastung21 minutes ago
-
Turkmen, EU envoys explore prospects for sustainable development, energy partnerships21 minutes ago
-
CM reviews Rs91bn school education portfolio, directs timely completion of upgradation projects21 minutes ago
-
AC testifies in Babar Naseer murder case31 minutes ago
-
Fire destroys thousands of case files at Model Town courts31 minutes ago
-
DG Agriculture Extension monitors vet camps41 minutes ago