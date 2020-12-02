UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Report From IGP In Property Business Case

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding alleged involvement of an official of lower judiciary in property business.

The court instructed that a senior official of Islamabad police would appear in person to submit the report.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on pre-arrest bail petition of a citizen Muhammad Nazir in a property business case.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner's counsel alleged an official of lower judiciary was involved in this business at this the court sought the report from IGP and adjourned the case till December 9.

