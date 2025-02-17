IHC seeks report from IGP on illegal arrest of citizen

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding alleged illegal arrest of a citizen by the capital police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding alleged illegal arrest of a citizen by the capital police.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case regarding alleged kidnapping of a citizen Ali Muhammad.

Petitioner’s lawyer Sher Afazal Murawat appeared before the court.

The lawyer adopted the stance that Station House Officer (SHO) Secretariat Police Station had received Rs500,000 from the father of citizen to release Ali Muhammad. As per the citizen there were more men and women with him during the custody. The court sought the report from IGP and adjourned further hearing of the case till March 3.