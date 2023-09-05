Open Menu

IHC Seeks Report From IGP Regarding Recovery Of PTI's Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 08:19 PM

IHC seeks report from IGP regarding recovery of PTI's leader

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad within one week regarding recovery of PTI's Leader Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad within one week regarding recovery of PTI's Leader Sadaqat Abbasi.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case regarding the alleged kidnapping of Sadaqat Abbasi.

During the course of proceeding, the police had stated in its report that the missing person was not in its custody.

The police station secretariat had registered a case regarding the disappearance of the said person.

The court ordered the IGP Islamabad to submit the report after taking information from the ministries of defence and interior about the custody of Abbasi.

The court also instructed the SSP Operations to appoint a senior officer to investigate the matter and adjourned further hearing till September 13.

