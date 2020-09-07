ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday directed the Interior Ministry to submit a detailed report about the disappearance of Joint Director of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Sajid Gondal on September 17.

Hearing a case regarding the missing of Sajid Gondal, the chief justice also directed that the matter should be brought into the notice of prime minister.

The Secretary Interior, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and the family of missing person appeared before the court.

At the outset of proceedings, the chief justice observed that the court court was a guarantor for basic human rights, while the IGP and chief commissioner were responsible to protect the lives and property of the Capital's residents.

The Secretary Interior informed the court that all-out efforts were being made for the recovery of disappeared persons. The matter was discussed in a high level in the morning.

On this, the chief justice remarked that what probe would be done by the investigation departments, which were engaged in real estate business.

He noted that the chairman of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CIoED) had also reportedly taken notice of the incident.

Whether any missing person had been recovered earlier, he questioned.

The Secretary Interior said a first information report of the incident had been registered and investigation was underway. The law enforcement agencies were doing their job and the matter would also be placed in next cabinet meeting.

The chief justice observed that old mother of the missing official and his children were present in the court and such thing should not happen to anyone.

Meanwhile, IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani summoned Interior Minister and Secretary, and Attorney General for Pakistan on September 16, in a case pertaining to missing of a citizen Abdul Qudus.

State Counsel Hasnain Haider Thaheem and joint investigation team head SP Investigation Malik Naeem appeared before the court.

The SP Investigation informed the court that he had been heading the JIT regarding missing of 50 people from the Capital.

The court expressed displeasure over the non recovery of the citizens and summoned the Interior Ministry high-ups.

It may be mentioned here that Karachi Company Police Station registered an FIR regarding disappearance of Abdul Quddus on January 1.