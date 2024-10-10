Open Menu

IHC Seeks Report From Ministry Of Defence On Plea For Recovery Of Intizar Panjohta

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2024 | 12:29 PM

IGP says a special team has been setup led by SSP investigation to trace out missing lawyer and focal person of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought a report from the Ministry of Defence on a petition seeking recovery of missing Advocate Intizar Hussain Panjotha, who served as the focal person for Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq was hearing the case.

“Why is this happening?,” asked the CJ.

The lawyer representing Panjotha informed the court that the last known location of Intizar Panjotha was in F-6, after which there has been no trace of him.

When asked for details about the last known whereabouts, the Inspector General of Islamabad Police reported that a Special Investigation Team was formed, led by the SSP of Investigation. He said that digital surveillance and Safe City cameras had captured Panjotha's vehicle at both F-6 and Ayub Chowk.

The IGP also mentioned that Panjotha had traveled to Faizabad with Advocate Mirza Asif.

A mobile number associated with WhatsApp had emerged, and efforts are being made to trace its location through the Intelligence Bureau.

However, the latest sighting of Panjotha’s vehicle was recorded at Ayub Chowk, while Mirza Asif said that he had last been seen in Faizabad. The police have shared details of the vehicle and the mobile number with other IGs.

Chief Justice Farooq expressed concern over the ongoing situation and sought replies from the authorities concerned. The CJ hinted that he would summon the appropriate officer and set a follow-up hearing tomorrow (Friday).

The lawyer expressed hope that the IG would bring Panjotha to court, to which the Chief Justice remarked that if the IG had any means to do so, he would have already acted.

The court would resume further hearing of the case on Friday (tomorrow).

