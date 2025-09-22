IHC seeks report from SSP for recovery of alleged abductees for ransom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought report from SSP (Operation) Islamabad Police in a case seeking recovery of the alleged abductees for ransom.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the petition of Advocate Yasir Arafat. Advocate Qaiser Imam appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner.

The court issued notices to the parties and adjourned the hearing till September 24.

The petition took the position that it is feared that the abductors are in the custody of Musharraf Rasool or in the illegal custody of the Islamabad Police. No case has been reported against the abductors, nor have they been produced before any magistrate.

The petition requested that a court bailiff be appointed for the recovery of the abductees and an order be issued to register a case against those who kidnapped and demanded ransom.

According to the petitioner, my close friends Muhammad Waqas and Sohail Bajwa have had business relations with Musharraf Rasool since 2018.

Three daughters, including the son of one friend and the wife of another friend, were kidnapped over a transaction dispute.

The petition further alleged that the Islamabad Police personnel along with Musharraf Rasool’s private guards, kidnapped family members, and also took possession of Rs 15 million in cash, ten tolas of gold, and five vehicles. The petition alleged that Musharraf Rasool called his friend and demanded a ransom of Rs 500 million.

Advocate Yasir Arafat took the stand in the petition that when he was going to file the petition, the police stopped him at the G-14 checkpoint, tortured him, and snatched his vehicle.

Musharraf Rasool, IG Islamabad, IG Punjab, Ministry of Interior, DIG Operations, SHO Sumbal Police Station, and others have also been made parties in the petition.