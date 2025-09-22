IHC Seeks Report From SSP For Recovery Of Alleged Abductees For Ransom
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought report from SSP (Operation) Islamabad Police in a case seeking recovery of the alleged abductees for ransom.
Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the petition of Advocate Yasir Arafat. Advocate Qaiser Imam appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner.
The court issued notices to the parties and adjourned the hearing till September 24.
The petition took the position that it is feared that the abductors are in the custody of Musharraf Rasool or in the illegal custody of the Islamabad Police. No case has been reported against the abductors, nor have they been produced before any magistrate.
The petition requested that a court bailiff be appointed for the recovery of the abductees and an order be issued to register a case against those who kidnapped and demanded ransom.
According to the petitioner, my close friends Muhammad Waqas and Sohail Bajwa have had business relations with Musharraf Rasool since 2018.
Three daughters, including the son of one friend and the wife of another friend, were kidnapped over a transaction dispute.
The petition further alleged that the Islamabad Police personnel along with Musharraf Rasool’s private guards, kidnapped family members, and also took possession of Rs 15 million in cash, ten tolas of gold, and five vehicles. The petition alleged that Musharraf Rasool called his friend and demanded a ransom of Rs 500 million.
Advocate Yasir Arafat took the stand in the petition that when he was going to file the petition, the police stopped him at the G-14 checkpoint, tortured him, and snatched his vehicle.
Musharraf Rasool, IG Islamabad, IG Punjab, Ministry of Interior, DIG Operations, SHO Sumbal Police Station, and others have also been made parties in the petition.
Recent Stories
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC unhappy with lawyer in case against SECP4 minutes ago
-
Health Minister vaccinates daughter live to counter myths4 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report from SSP for recovery of alleged abductees for ransom4 minutes ago
-
RCB to become model residential Cantt, RCB Chief says14 minutes ago
-
9,525 challan tickets issued for one way violation14 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on transfer policy under KP WWB24 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 7 smugglers with over 27 kg of drugs worth Rs 6.8 mln24 minutes ago
-
Raja Ansari condemns attack on anchorperson Imtiaz Mir24 minutes ago
-
IHC asks petitioner's lawyer to approach civil court against FBR decision24 minutes ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants against Asad Qaiser24 minutes ago
-
28 outlaws behind bars; drugs & weapons recovered by ICT Police34 minutes ago
-
Secretary Power visits hydropower projects in Swat34 minutes ago