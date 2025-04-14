IHC Seeks Report On Bushra Bibi’s Jail Facility Request
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday taken up a petition filed by the wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf
(PTI) founder, Bushra Bibi, seeking improved conditions in prison.
Justice Inam Amin Minhas of the Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the parties involved, including the Interior Secretary and the jail superintendent, in a case filed by Bushra Bibi for better prison facilities. The court has asked for a detailed report within two weeks.
During the hearing, lawyers Usman Riaz Gill and Zaheer Abbas appeared in the court on behalf of Bushra Bibi.
After reviewing the initial arguments, the court adjourned the proceedings for two weeks and instructed all sides to submit their responses.
Bushra Bibi has approached the court requesting that she be given better facilities during her jail term. The petition outlines concerns about the current state of her confinement and asks the court to ensure her basic rights are protected.
The court's decision to seek a report indicates that it will examine whether the conditions in jail meet the required standards.
