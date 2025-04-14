Open Menu

IHC Seeks Report On Bushra Bibi’s Jail Facility Request

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 08:30 PM

IHC seeks report on Bushra Bibi’s jail facility request

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday taken up a petition filed by the wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

(PTI) founder, Bushra Bibi, seeking improved conditions in prison.

Justice Inam Amin Minhas of the Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the parties involved, including the Interior Secretary and the jail superintendent, in a case filed by Bushra Bibi for better prison facilities. The court has asked for a detailed report within two weeks.

During the hearing, lawyers Usman Riaz Gill and Zaheer Abbas appeared in the court on behalf of Bushra Bibi.

After reviewing the initial arguments, the court adjourned the proceedings for two weeks and instructed all sides to submit their responses.

Bushra Bibi has approached the court requesting that she be given better facilities during her jail term. The petition outlines concerns about the current state of her confinement and asks the court to ensure her basic rights are protected.

The court's decision to seek a report indicates that it will examine whether the conditions in jail meet the required standards.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan