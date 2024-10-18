IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 21

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Federal Police to involve intelligence agencies in locating the missing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) focal person, Advocate Intezar Panjotha, who has been missing since October 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Federal Police to involve intelligence agencies in locating the missing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) focal person, Advocate Intezar Panjotha, who has been missing since October 8. The court also sought a full report by October 21.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case. During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reviewed the petition filed by Advocate Ali Ijaz Buttar for the recovery of Panjotha.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, representing the petitioner, along with DIG Police Headquarters Mustafa Tanveer and DSP Legal Sajid Cheema, appeared before the court.

The police stated that Panjotha’s vehicle was last seen entering Islamabad from Rawal Dam Chowk, heading toward Fateh Jang Road.

The court expressed concern over the delay and emphasized the need for further action. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the SSP Islamabad to remain in contact with Faisal Chaudhry and to provide all available footage to aid the investigation.

Advocate Chaudhry voiced concerns for Panjotha’s safety, stressing that the priority is to ensure his well-being. The court directed the police to collaborate with intelligence agencies and submit a progress report by October 21. The hearing has been adjourned until that date.