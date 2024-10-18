Open Menu

IHC Seeks Report On Missing PTI Focal Person By Oct 21

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 09:59 PM

IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 21

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Federal Police to involve intelligence agencies in locating the missing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) focal person, Advocate Intezar Panjotha, who has been missing since October 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Federal Police to involve intelligence agencies in locating the missing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) focal person, Advocate Intezar Panjotha, who has been missing since October 8. The court also sought a full report by October 21.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case. During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reviewed the petition filed by Advocate Ali Ijaz Buttar for the recovery of Panjotha.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, representing the petitioner, along with DIG Police Headquarters Mustafa Tanveer and DSP Legal Sajid Cheema, appeared before the court.

The police stated that Panjotha’s vehicle was last seen entering Islamabad from Rawal Dam Chowk, heading toward Fateh Jang Road.

The court expressed concern over the delay and emphasized the need for further action. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the SSP Islamabad to remain in contact with Faisal Chaudhry and to provide all available footage to aid the investigation.

Advocate Chaudhry voiced concerns for Panjotha’s safety, stressing that the priority is to ensure his well-being. The court directed the police to collaborate with intelligence agencies and submit a progress report by October 21. The hearing has been adjourned until that date.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Road Vehicle Dam Progress Fateh Jang October Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sarg ..

CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha

1 minute ago
 Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues ..

Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured

10 minutes ago
 PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chinio ..

PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot

10 minutes ago
 CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony

CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony

10 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cle ..

MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central

10 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs th ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law

10 minutes ago
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: A ..

PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari

21 minutes ago
 Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting

Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting

21 minutes ago
 Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed t ..

Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed till Nov 15

21 minutes ago
 Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sig ..

Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sign of war ending

22 minutes ago
 CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test aga ..

CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England

22 minutes ago
 Punjab CM approves new price control mechanism

Punjab CM approves new price control mechanism

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan