IHC Seeks Report On Missing PTI Focal Person By Oct 21
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 09:59 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Federal Police to involve intelligence agencies in locating the missing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) focal person, Advocate Intezar Panjotha, who has been missing since October 8
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Federal Police to involve intelligence agencies in locating the missing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) focal person, Advocate Intezar Panjotha, who has been missing since October 8. The court also sought a full report by October 21.
Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case. During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reviewed the petition filed by Advocate Ali Ijaz Buttar for the recovery of Panjotha.
Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, representing the petitioner, along with DIG Police Headquarters Mustafa Tanveer and DSP Legal Sajid Cheema, appeared before the court.
The police stated that Panjotha’s vehicle was last seen entering Islamabad from Rawal Dam Chowk, heading toward Fateh Jang Road.
The court expressed concern over the delay and emphasized the need for further action. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the SSP Islamabad to remain in contact with Faisal Chaudhry and to provide all available footage to aid the investigation.
Advocate Chaudhry voiced concerns for Panjotha’s safety, stressing that the priority is to ensure his well-being. The court directed the police to collaborate with intelligence agencies and submit a progress report by October 21. The hearing has been adjourned until that date.
Recent Stories
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot
CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony
MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting
Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed till Nov 15
Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sign of war ending
CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England
Punjab CM approves new price control mechanism
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha1 minute ago
-
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured10 minutes ago
-
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot10 minutes ago
-
CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony10 minutes ago
-
MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central10 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law10 minutes ago
-
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari21 minutes ago
-
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting21 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM approves new price control mechanism3 minutes ago
-
Benazir Bhutto's epitome of courage among women, says governor Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 2 brothers injured in car-motorcycle crash in Muzaffargarh3 minutes ago
-
Election Commission voices discontent over apex court’s reserved seats ruling: former minister3 minutes ago