IHC seeks report pertaining vehicles confiscated by police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought report from the police pertaining to the number of confiscated vehicles by it in Federal capital.

The court asked the police to clarify that under what authority the confiscated vehicles were being used and when the auction was done lastly.

What was the number of tempered and unknown ownership of vehicles and motorcycles, it asked.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case pertaining to the matter and instructed the DSP legal to submit the detailed report.