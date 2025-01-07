Open Menu

IHC Seeks Report Regarding Alleged Kidnapping Of Citizen From Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 08:30 PM

IHC seeks report regarding alleged kidnapping of citizen from airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a report from the Secretary Ministry of Defence and Director General (DG) Airport Security regarding alleged kidnapping of a citizen from Islamabad International Airport.

The court instructed the respondents to submit the report within ten days after conducting inquiry into the matter and adjourned the case.

IHC’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the order regarding hearing on a petition seeking recovery of a citizen Kashif Hussain, who was allegedly went missing from the Islamabad International Airport.

During the hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has informed the court that the citizen was allowed to leave after completion of his immigration process and that he is neither in their custody nor his arrest was required.

While submitting the report on the court orders, the FIA said that Kashif Hussain landed at the Islamabad International Airport on an emergency passport after overstaying from Iraq.

Kashif Hussain’s immigration was done at 12:34 am on December 30, 2024. After the initial inquiry, Kashif Hussain was allowed to leave from the FIA counter.

The court directed the DG Airport Security Force to appoint an officer to inquire into the matter and said that after the inquiry, the DG Airport Security Force should submit a report to the court, review the CCTV and report whether the alleged abductee left after landing at the airport or was taken into custody by some other law enforcement agency.

The court has ordered that the Ministry of Defense and the DG Airport Security Force should submit a report within ten days and adjourned the hearing of the case till January 16. The wife of citizen Kashif has approached the court for the recovery of her husband.

