IHC Seeks Report Regarding Animals' Import

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday again sought detailed report from Ministry of Climate Change and Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in case against import of rare animals.

The court observed that the ministry and FBR couldn't satisfy this court and asked them to again submit report till next date.

FBR's lawyer pleaded that no elephant had been imported in Pakistan during last three years. The court asked how other animals were being imported.

The court questioned why any representative from FBR didn't appear before it. People were even keeping lions in houses, the court observed and asked FBR how these were imported.

The bench remarked, the rare animals' species were kept in unnatural environment during last three years.

However, the ministry adopted the stance that the matter of keeping such animals in houses came under the jurisdiction of provincial governments. At this, the chief justice observed that it was the responsibility of federal government to implement the international agreements.

Did the ministry mean, the provinces were independent in this matter and the federation had no power to implement international agreements, Justice Minallah asked.

The ministry's representative said we were not violating the international agreements. The court said the violations were being made, whether the ministry asked FBR regarding the import of animals.

The court sought the detailed report from ministry and adjourned hearing of the case.

