IHC seeks report regarding appointment of DG PSQC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought a progress report within one month regarding the appointment of a regular director general of Pakistan Standard and Quality Control (PSQC).

Justice Baber Sattar of IHC heard the case filed against the appointment of an acting DG of PSQC.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch appeared and informed the court that the matter for the appointment of a regular DG had been sent to the federal cabinet and it would be decided within a week. On the query of the bench, the minister said that the secretary of the ministry couldn't appear due to sickness, adding that he also went through transplant surgery. The court sought a progress report into the matter within four weeks and adjourned further hearing of the case.