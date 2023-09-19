Open Menu

IHC Seeks Report Regarding Case Against Javed Latif In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 09:58 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought A report regarding cases registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Javed Latif and others in Peshawar

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case regarding the matter.

A report was submitted by the Lahore Police regarding termination of a similar case against the PML-N leaders.

It stated that the procedure to quash the first information report was underway. The complainant had stated that he did not want to further pursue the case.

After this, the court sought a report regarding the case registered in Peshawar against Javed Latif and others.

The case was then adjourned till second week of November.

It may be mentioned that the previous government in Punjab had registered the said cases with regard to telecasting of press conference of Javed Latif on ptv.

