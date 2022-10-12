UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Report Regarding CNIC's Issuance To Altaf Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 06:40 PM

IHC seeks report regarding CNIC's issuance to Altaf Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Interior Ministry to submit a report after consulting with the Foreign Office in a petition seeking issuance of the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to MQM leader Altaf Hussain.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by Altaf Hussain through his counsel.

During the course of proceeding, the counsel for National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) informed the court that as per record Altaf Hussain was not registered with the Authority. He might have been issued identity card before the establishment of NADRA, he added.

The court observed that a person wanted to get registered his power of attorney but the high commission was not admitting him. Whether any Interior Ministry official had viewed the application of petitioner, Justice Kayani asked.

The court also expressed concern over absence of the representatives of Interior Ministry and Foreign Office.

After the recession, the representatives of two ministries appeared before the bench. The court was told that the CNIC and passport of Altaf Hussain were blocked on the court's direction.

The court sought the report from the Interior Ministry and adjourned the case till October 26.

Related Topics

MQM Foreign Office Interior Ministry Altaf Hussain October Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt perform Umrah

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt perform Umrah

1 hour ago
 PPP leader expresses solidarity with protesting

PPP leader expresses solidarity with protesting

2 hours ago
 “Collaborative effort to provide basic life supp ..

“Collaborative effort to provide basic life support to flood victims”

2 hours ago
 Ashtar Ausaf resigns as AGP due to health issues: ..

Ashtar Ausaf resigns as AGP due to health issues: Sources

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Ireland: Schedule for women series announce ..

Pak Vs Ireland: Schedule for women series announced

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan granted protective bail in prohibited f ..

Imran Khan granted protective bail in prohibited funding case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.