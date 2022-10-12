ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Interior Ministry to submit a report after consulting with the Foreign Office in a petition seeking issuance of the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to MQM leader Altaf Hussain.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by Altaf Hussain through his counsel.

During the course of proceeding, the counsel for National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) informed the court that as per record Altaf Hussain was not registered with the Authority. He might have been issued identity card before the establishment of NADRA, he added.

The court observed that a person wanted to get registered his power of attorney but the high commission was not admitting him. Whether any Interior Ministry official had viewed the application of petitioner, Justice Kayani asked.

The court also expressed concern over absence of the representatives of Interior Ministry and Foreign Office.

After the recession, the representatives of two ministries appeared before the bench. The court was told that the CNIC and passport of Altaf Hussain were blocked on the court's direction.

The court sought the report from the Interior Ministry and adjourned the case till October 26.