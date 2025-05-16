IHC seeks report regarding construction of park by ITP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought report regarding construction of a park by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) at its old office.

The court inquired that how the traffic police could build a park on the land of Capital Development Authority (CDA). The court also ordered to present a report on the amendment to the draft traffic rules at the next hearing.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case wherein Deputy Attorney General Faisal Irfan, while the petitioner’s lawyer Kashif Malik Advocate appeared in the court.

Kashif Malik Advocate said that Pakistan is first in Asia and 48th in the world in terms of loss of lives in traffic accidents. "In the report of 2016/17, 129 people died and 124 were injured in 226 traffic accidents. We had requested that the traffic police have built their office on a green belt which should be demolished."

The traffic police said that they have demolished that office and have built a new office near Faizabad. But on the green belt, the old office has now been converted into a park by the traffic police.

During the hearing, lawyer Kashif Malik presented the photos of the park in the court.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas said that the traffic police should explain how the traffic police can build a park on CDA land. The traffic police do not have the authority to build a park at such a place.

Lawyer Kashif Malik said that according to the traffic police report for the year 2024, fines of Rs 40 million were imposed for violating traffic rules. "The job of the traffic police is not to collect revenue but to ensure the implementation of traffic rules." It was informed that the draft traffic rules have been amended.

The court ordered the submission of a report on the amendment to the draft traffic rules and said that this is a serious matter. This matter will be considered at the next hearing.

A detailed report should be submitted in the next hearing regarding the construction of park and further hearing was adjourned till next Friday.