IHC Seeks Report Regarding Dr. Aafia's Matter
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought report regarding the delegation visiting United States in a case pertaining to release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from US jail.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case regarding the release and repatriation of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from the US jail.
During hearing, the court was told that the delegation has met Dr. Aafia in jail but it reached US with a delay of five days. Dr. Fozia Saddiqui, sister of Dr. Aafia couldn’t join the delegation due to visa issue.
The court instructed the foreign office to address Dr. Fozia’s visa issue and sought report regarding the progress into the matter in next hearing.
