IHC seeks report regarding measures to bring Dr. Afia back

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought report from Foreign Office regarding the measures to bring back Dr. Afia Saddiqi from jail of a foreign country.

Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case filed by Dr Fauzia Saddiqi.

The court instructed the lawyer of the Foreign Office to hold meeting with Dr. Fauzia Saddiqi so that they may discuss the possible legal measures and dimplomatic steps in this regard.

During hearing, the court was informed that the Government of Pakistan was not provided yet the verdict of 2010 by foreign country related to the sentence of Dr Afia.

The court noted that it was strange that the Foreign Office couldn't get the decision copy in twelve years.

The representative of Foreign Office said that the lawyer of Dr. Afia in United States had filed an application of mercy. The US government had given two options that whether sign International Convention of Council of Europe regarding exchange of prisoners or sign a mutual agreement with US.

He said that the Federal Cabinet had given approval for this agreement in 2013 but Council of Europe rejected our request in 2014.

He said later a summary regarding the mutual agreement was sent to the then Prime Minister but the law ministry raised some objections on it.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till September 28, with above instructions.