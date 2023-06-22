IHC seeks report regarding missing of bureaucrat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the police to inform the bench on the next hearing regarding the custody of missing bureaucrat Azam Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the nephew of Azam Khan. During the course of the proceeding, the police adopted the stance that letters had been written to all relevant institutions to locate the missing officer and their answers were awaited. It said that the CCTV cameras at the house of Azam Khan were not functional yet.

Azam Khan went out on the said day by driving the car himself and after it, he went missing.

The NAB officials told the court that Azam Khan was not in its custody. However, Public Prosecutor Tahir Kazam said that the authorities had been making efforts for the recovery of the bureaucrat and they were also conducting his geofencing. The vehicle was also not seen in the footage of safe city cameras, he said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till June 26 and adjourned the case.