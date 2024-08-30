IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought progress report from attorney general of Pakistan regarding recovery of PTI activist Azhar Mashwani’s two missing brother.

The court stated that the AGP has given clear statement that the two missing persons were not in the custody of law enforcement agencies. It said that the AGP’s statement is worthful as he is a law officer.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case where AGP Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before court.

The attorney general said that the all resources are being utilized to recover the missing persons, adding that he was viewing the matter personally.

The court adjourned the case with above instruction.

Meanwhile, the same bench granted time to capital's police for recovery of former security in charge of PTI's founder Umar Sultan. SSP Khanzaib informed the court that the police were viewing the CCTV footage and investigation is underway in this regard. The court asked sought report and adjourned hearing till next week.