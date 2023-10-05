Open Menu

IHC Seeks Report Regarding Recovery Of Sadaqat Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought a report from Interior Ministry regarding the report for the recovery of PTI leader Sadaqat Abbasi.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case, seeking the recovery of missing PTI leader.

The state counsel, during the hearing, informed the bench that a letter had been written in this regard and its reply was awaited.

The court instructed the Interior Ministry to apprise the court on the next hearing after taking information from departments concerned.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

