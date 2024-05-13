IHC Seeks Report Regarding Registration Of Al-Qadir University Trust
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday again sought report from chief commissioner office in plea seeking registration of Al-Qadir University Trust under Islamabad Trust Act
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday again sought report from chief commissioner office in plea seeking registration of Al-Qadir University Trust under Islamabad Trust Act.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder.
The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the Al-Qadir University was not being registered and prayed the court to issue directives to the chief commissioner office in that regard.
The court expressed displeasure over non submission of report by the chief commissioner office. The court again sought report from the respondents and adjourned the case.
Recent Stories
DC visits examination center
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors
DPO chairs crime meeting
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20
Tennis: Rome Open results
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens
Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits examination center4 minutes ago
-
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder4 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment8 minutes ago
-
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad8 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complaints promptly13 minutes ago
-
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors13 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs crime meeting19 minutes ago
-
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 2019 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens19 minutes ago
-
Father, daughter-in-law murdered by unknown gunman5 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on fake beverages, seizes 1,100 Liters5 minutes ago
-
MCL removed 948 encroachments last week5 minutes ago