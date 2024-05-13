Open Menu

IHC Seeks Report Regarding Registration Of Al-Qadir University Trust

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM

IHC seeks report regarding registration of Al-Qadir University Trust

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday again sought report from chief commissioner office in plea seeking registration of Al-Qadir University Trust under Islamabad Trust Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday again sought report from chief commissioner office in plea seeking registration of Al-Qadir University Trust under Islamabad Trust Act.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the Al-Qadir University was not being registered and prayed the court to issue directives to the chief commissioner office in that regard.

The court expressed displeasure over non submission of report by the chief commissioner office. The court again sought report from the respondents and adjourned the case.

