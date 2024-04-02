IHC Seeks Report Regarding Shifting Pervaiz Elahi To Jail
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought report regarding shifting of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi from PIMS hospital to Adiala Jail
The court instructed the Executive Director PIMS hospital to clarify that why the accused was shifted to jail during his medical treatment.
Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by the wife of Pervaiz Elahi, Qaisra Elahi. The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that Pervaiz Elahi received injuries as he fell down in Adiala Jail.
The doctors have advised to shift the accused to PIMS hospital for his medical supervision.
The doctors suggested two weeks complete bed rest to the accused and instructed to keep him in intensive care, the lawyer said, adding that medical treatment was a fundamental right of every citizen as per the constitution.
He prayed the court to issue directives for shifting of Pervaiz Elahi to hospital for medical treatment. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 4.
