Open Menu

IHC Seeks Report Regarding Shifting Pervaiz Elahi To Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM

IHC seeks report regarding shifting Pervaiz Elahi to jail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought report regarding shifting of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi from PIMS hospital to Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought report regarding shifting of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi from PIMS hospital to Adiala Jail.

The court instructed the Executive Director PIMS hospital to clarify that why the accused was shifted to jail during his medical treatment.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by the wife of Pervaiz Elahi, Qaisra Elahi. The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that Pervaiz Elahi received injuries as he fell down in Adiala Jail.

The doctors have advised to shift the accused to PIMS hospital for his medical supervision.

The doctors suggested two weeks complete bed rest to the accused and instructed to keep him in intensive care, the lawyer said, adding that medical treatment was a fundamental right of every citizen as per the constitution.

He prayed the court to issue directives for shifting of Pervaiz Elahi to hospital for medical treatment. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 4.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Jail Wife April Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues

3 minutes ago
 National child abuse prevention month kicks off

National child abuse prevention month kicks off

3 minutes ago
 UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanatio ..

UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanation' into deadly Gaza strike on ..

3 minutes ago
 Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot

Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot

3 minutes ago
 Death of French toddler still unexplained despite ..

Death of French toddler still unexplained despite discovery of skull: prosecutor

3 minutes ago
 Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike ..

Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike on aid workers

3 minutes ago
Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

22 minutes ago
 Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cu ..

Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

3 minutes ago
 Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cu ..

Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

3 minutes ago
 UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastroph ..

UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastrophic'

3 minutes ago
 Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships p ..

Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships programme for Palestinian stude ..

7 minutes ago
 MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS l ..

MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS level problem in drinking water

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan