The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents on petition against the appointment of Usman Nasir as managing director Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB)

Justice Amir Farooq conducted hearing on a case challenging the above appointment.

The petitioner's lawyer said that Usman Nasir was a nephew of former minister for information technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool. He alleged that legal procedure was not followed in his appointment and prayed the court to declare his appointment as void.

The hearing of the case was adjourned sine die.