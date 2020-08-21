IHC seeks respondents comments in NADRA DG termination case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from the cabinet division and interior ministry on a petition seeking establishment of NADRA board to decide the appeal of its former director general (DG)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from the cabinet division and interior ministry on a petition seeking establishment of NADRA board to decide the appeal of its former director general (DG).

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on the petition of NADRA ex-director general Muhammad Ishfaq against his termination.

The petitioner pleaded that his appeal against the termination was pending with the department since long due to not establishment of NADRA board.

The bench observed that the heads of institutions were not being appointed rather acting charges were being given to the officers.

The court accepted the request of early hearing of the case and fix it for first week of September.