UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks Respondents Comments In Pilots Salaries Deduction Case

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:37 PM

IHC seeks respondents comments in pilots salaries deduction case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airline (PIA) in a petition against deductions in salaries of pilots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airline (PIA) in a petition against deductions in salaries of pilots.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by 21 pilots against deduction of their salaries.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that maybe the PIA had shortage of funds due to which it was deducting salaries. The court rejected the request of petitioner for issuance of a stay order against the PIA decision. The petitioner's lawyer Syed Ahmed Hassan Shah pleaded that if the institution had no funds then it should terminate the pilots instead of deducting salaries.

The chief justice remarked that the court couldn't interfere into the financial matters of any department. How could we judge the future of national airline, he said, adding that people of the country were also stakeholders of PIA.

The lawyer said that but the department should also resolve the issue of salaries, adding that the PIA had decided to deduct 25% salaries of his client pilots. The national airline was not authorized to take such decision in accordance of law, he added.

The court sought reply from respondents till September 15, and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Shortage September Islamabad High Court From Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited PIA Court

Recent Stories

EU Spokesman Says Sanctions on Belarus, Possibly L ..

4 seconds ago

Afghan Forces Kill 15 Taliban Militants in Souther ..

5 seconds ago

Russia vaccine passes early trial test: report

6 seconds ago

SCO, CIS, CSTO to Hold 1st Joint Counterterrorism ..

8 seconds ago

Berlin Says Talks on Belarus Sanctions Underway Am ..

4 minutes ago

Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah begins

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.