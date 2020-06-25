UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Respondents' Comments In PTV Employees Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

IHC seeks respondents' comments in PTV employees case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court on Thursday again sought comments from respondents in a petition filed by Pakistan Television (PTV) employees terminated for airing incorrect map of Pakistan,.

Justice Mohsin Akhter conducted hearing on petition of former head current affairs ptv Muhammad Akram.

During the proceeding the bench noted that the respondents had not filed their replies in the case to this the court ordered to serve them notices again for July 7.

The PTV inquiry committee had held two officials responsible for airing incorrect map of Pakistan, who were sacked.

