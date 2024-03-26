Open Menu

IHC Seeks Respondents Reply In PTI’s Plea For Public Gathering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the respondents including the Deputy Commissioner and Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, seeking their reply about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea regarding a public gathering in the Federal Capital

Chief Justice Amer Farooq of the IHC heard the plea.

PTI's counsel Sher Afzal Marwat argued that the IGP Islamabad had cited security reasons for not allowing the PTI to hold a public gathering in Capital.

"All possible options will be considered on the next date of hearing," the CJ responded.

