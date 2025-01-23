IHC Seeks Response From Jail Admin For Not Allowing Lawyer's Meeting With Imran
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from Adiala Jail administration in contempt of court case over not allowing lawyer Mashal Yousafzai to meet PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the contempt of court case filed by lawyer Mashal Yousafzai.
At the outset of hearing, the Advocate General said that there are many lawyers in the anti-terrorism court trial, might be one left behind.
The lawyer told the court that the court had formed a local commission, which is not working properly.
It is requested that it be replaced. She was not allowed to go inside the jail. When the commission was called, they did not answer, she said. Justice Sardar Ijaz Khan remarked that the decision of the jail trial has been made, so we are not going into it, but this procedure is not right.
The court sought a written response from the jail authorities and fixed the hearing of the case for next Friday.
