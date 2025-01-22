Open Menu

IHC Seeks Response On Travel Ban Petition Against Fawad Chaudhry’s Brother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 09:59 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought replies from key parties in a case involving Faraz Chaudhry, brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, over his inclusion in travel restriction lists

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

During the hearing, Assistant Director of Analysis and Stop List Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) presented a response, stating that Faraz Chaudhry's name is not currently active in any travel restriction category. However, the Ministry of Interior and the Director General of Immigration and Passport failed to provide their responses despite court orders.

The petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Bina Faraz, argued that Faraz Chaudhry’s name had been unlawfully included in the Exit Control List (ECL). The petition requested the court to remove his name from the ECL and other travel ban lists.

While, suspend the notification restricting his travel until the case is resolved and allow him to travel abroad, including Umrah.

However, the court directed the concerned parties to submit their replies before the next hearing.

