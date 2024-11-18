(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition against the decision of the central selection board of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the promotion of officers.

The court instructed the secretary Ministry of Interior to submit a report on November 21, after deciding on the applications of petitioners. Justice Babar Sattar heard the case filed by FIA officers including Bakhtiar Cheema and others.

The court said in its order regarding the hearing that the petitioners’ lawyer said that they were affectees of the working papers sent by the establishment division and other respondents regarding the promotions from BPS-19 to BPS-20.

They stated that the available cadre positions for the posts of director law BPS-20 were told wrongly. If the correct position was told then the petitioners could be considered for these posts.

The petitioners said that working papers had mentioned only one post but as per rules, four seats are vacant. They said that they had also filed a presentation of secretary law but no decision was made.

The court instructed the secretary of law to take a decision on representation with the reasons and produce it at the next hearing.