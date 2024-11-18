IHC Seeks Response Regarding FIA's Officers' Promotions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition against the decision of the central selection board of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the promotion of officers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition against the decision of the central selection board of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the promotion of officers.
The court instructed the secretary Ministry of Interior to submit a report on November 21, after deciding on the applications of petitioners. Justice Babar Sattar heard the case filed by FIA officers including Bakhtiar Cheema and others.
The court said in its order regarding the hearing that the petitioners’ lawyer said that they were affectees of the working papers sent by the establishment division and other respondents regarding the promotions from BPS-19 to BPS-20.
They stated that the available cadre positions for the posts of director law BPS-20 were told wrongly. If the correct position was told then the petitioners could be considered for these posts.
The petitioners said that working papers had mentioned only one post but as per rules, four seats are vacant. They said that they had also filed a presentation of secretary law but no decision was made.
The court instructed the secretary of law to take a decision on representation with the reasons and produce it at the next hearing.
Recent Stories
SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day
Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock
2 brothers killed in Jamrud
Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption
SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers
APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir
Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issuance of arms license in Quetta
Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protect ancient, cultural sites
Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illegal profiteering
Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger alliance
17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on December 5
Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock4 minutes ago
-
2 brothers killed in Jamrud4 minutes ago
-
Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption12 minutes ago
-
SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers8 minutes ago
-
APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir8 minutes ago
-
Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issuance of arms license in Quetta8 minutes ago
-
Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protect ancient, cultural sites5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illegal profiteering5 minutes ago
-
17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on December 516 minutes ago
-
Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence5 minutes ago
-
Gang of snatchers busted, three held5 minutes ago
-
322 Lady doctors promoted in BS-18 as Sr Woman Medical officers5 minutes ago