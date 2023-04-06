IHC seeks rules regarding security of former prime ministers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought rules from the interior ministry regarding the provision of security to former prime ministers in a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) with regard to the security of Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the court would issue an order after the rules were produced before it. He said that there was no need for Imran Khan's attendance in this case.

Addressing the representative of the interior ministry, the chief justice said that a former prime minister should be given security as per the rules as it was not a big issue. He said that even a prisoner in jail also had rights.

Additional attorney general, during the hearing, submitted a letter with regard to the security to this the chief justice asked where was the letter about the former prime minister as it was a general letter. The court asked why the people had to come to court for even minor things.

The chief justice remarked that the ministry had to view the security as per the threats alerts, adding that the former prime minister should be granted security as per his status.

Imran Khan's lawyer said that his client had already faced an attack in Wazirabad, adding that there was no security plan for the former prime minister.

The court sought the rules and adjourned the hearing of the case.