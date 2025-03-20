IHC seeks rules regarding transferring of cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought IHC rules from deputy registrar judicial and questioned that whether the chief justice could withdraw a case from any bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought IHC rules from deputy registrar judicial and questioned that whether the chief justice could withdraw a case from any bench.

It also questioned that whether formation of larger bench after removal of objections on petition without giving reasons and proceeding are legal or not.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case in which he remarked that he would write a final verdict on this issue. He said that this case was related to settlement of a principle regarding shifting of case.

The court heard a contempt case against deputy registrar judicial on delisting of Mushal Yousafzai’s petition for meeting with PTI founder.

At the outset of hearing, Advocate General Islamabad Ayaz Shaukat argued that the focal person of PTI founder has given statement that Mushal Yousafzai was no more lawyer of Imran Khan.

Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that the court was viewing that how a pending case before a bench could be transferred. Advocate General said that due to this dispute all identical cases were clubbed and fixed for hearing before a larger bench.

The court said that the matter of clubbing of case and formation of larger bench should be come before the bench which is already hearing the matter. The concern judge could write to the chief justice for formation of bench.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that the registrar officer raised objections on petition of section-24 and acting chief justice also said that the objection is right but still larger bench was formed.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case after the Eid vacations.