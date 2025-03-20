IHC Seeks Rules Regarding Transferring Of Cases
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 10:59 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought IHC rules from deputy registrar judicial and questioned that whether the chief justice could withdraw a case from any bench
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought IHC rules from deputy registrar judicial and questioned that whether the chief justice could withdraw a case from any bench.
It also questioned that whether formation of larger bench after removal of objections on petition without giving reasons and proceeding are legal or not.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case in which he remarked that he would write a final verdict on this issue. He said that this case was related to settlement of a principle regarding shifting of case.
The court heard a contempt case against deputy registrar judicial on delisting of Mushal Yousafzai’s petition for meeting with PTI founder.
At the outset of hearing, Advocate General Islamabad Ayaz Shaukat argued that the focal person of PTI founder has given statement that Mushal Yousafzai was no more lawyer of Imran Khan.
Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that the court was viewing that how a pending case before a bench could be transferred. Advocate General said that due to this dispute all identical cases were clubbed and fixed for hearing before a larger bench.
The court said that the matter of clubbing of case and formation of larger bench should be come before the bench which is already hearing the matter. The concern judge could write to the chief justice for formation of bench.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that the registrar officer raised objections on petition of section-24 and acting chief justice also said that the objection is right but still larger bench was formed.
The court adjourned further hearing of the case after the Eid vacations.
Recent Stories
UAE Ambassador to Egypt: Sheikh Zayed imparted legacy of humanitarianism, giving
MBRSC opens applications to join future analog studies
Murree to host mega event on World Forest Day
Kiyani urges unity and responsibility in anti-terror fight
IHC seeks rules regarding transferring of cases
'Mehfil e Naat' held at Punjab Arts Council
Federal Shariat Court's ruling on women’s inheritance rights lauded
District Attock makes history with STEM certification for school teachers
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi reviews Al Qasimi optical observatory
UNRWA: Five more staff killed in Gaza
Pakistan, EU officials discuss ties
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur directs authorities to impro ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murree to host mega event on World Forest Day41 seconds ago
-
Kiyani urges unity and responsibility in anti-terror fight43 seconds ago
-
IHC seeks rules regarding transferring of cases44 seconds ago
-
'Mehfil e Naat' held at Punjab Arts Council46 seconds ago
-
Federal Shariat Court's ruling on women’s inheritance rights lauded30 seconds ago
-
District Attock makes history with STEM certification for school teachers47 seconds ago
-
Balochistan govt, federal authorities working together to resolve regional issues: CM Bugti49 minutes ago
-
Book launch of Sadequain Gallery: An Ode to the Artist' held at NSPP53 minutes ago
-
Pakistan edges closer to eliminate MNT53 minutes ago
-
Talal Chaudhry criticizes PTI founder for surge in terrorism53 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on price gougers during Ramazan48 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for K-Electric48 minutes ago