ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought inquiry record from Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) against its official in case of official data leakage.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a case filed by SECP's official Arslan Zafar challenging an inquiry against him.

At the outset of hearing, the SECP submitted report to the bench and stated that the petitioner had presented the false facts of the matter to misguide the court.

The report stated that Arslan Zafar got access to sensitive data of SECP illegally and searched CRCS system instead of website.

The CRCS data didn't fall into public domain, it further said.

It said that SECP's official deleted the files from his system to remove the evidence against him. He obtained the personal information of shareholders.

The report said that Arslan Zafar approached IHC instead of answering to departmental inquiry.

It prayed the court to dismissed the case of petitioner and ordered him to cooperate with the inquiry commission.

The petitioner's lawyer Taimoor Aslam adopted the stance that all kind of record of SECP belong to public domain in accordance of law. Anyone could get these information, he said.

The court asked that why the SECP was taking extraordinary action only in this case. SECP lawyer said that his department had taken actions in eight similar cases.

The chief justice remarked that many things were connected with this case, adding that the SECP had taken many things as normal earlier, why extraordinary action was being taken in this case.

The court asked the SECP to review its conduct regarding initiating inquiry against its official. To this, the SECP's counsel said that his department would follow the law only.

The petitioner's lawyer said that inquiry report had been leaked. The court asked the SECP's lawyer that how such important findings of committee were leaked. The bench sought report till November 26, and adjourned hearing on the matter.