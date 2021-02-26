IHC seeks social media rules report till April 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the federation to prepare a report within one month time period on social media rules after consulting all stakeholders.

The court asked the attorney general of Pakistan to submit its report till April 2, in this regard.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case pertaining to social media rules.

At the outset of hearing, Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah said that the government wanted to take opinion of all stakeholders, adding that some had been consulted in it.

The court directed the AGP to presents his report within one-month and stated that the court would issue judgment on petitions regarding social media rules after viewing the report.

The court adjourned hearing of the case with above instructions.